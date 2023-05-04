Missing teen last seen more than two weeks ago: First Nations Police

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a teenage girl who hasn't been seen in more than two weeks ago.

Kali Laporte, 17, was last seen in Long Plain First Nation on April 18, and was reported missing on May 2.

"At this time, Laporte's whereabouts are unknown but she does frequent Portage la Prairie, Winnipeg and Waywayseecappo," police said in a news release.

She is four-foot-eleven, weighs approximately 100 pounds and has very short dark brown hair and brown eyes, and usually wears a hat.

Anyone with information on Laporte’s whereabouts is asked to call (204) 252-4480