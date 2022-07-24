Missing teen last seen walking towards highway

RCMP say the family of a missing 16-year-old is concerned for her safety, saying she may be traveling to meet an unknown person.

RCMP Manitoba says Ryleigh Timmins was last seen walking Road 72N heading east towards Highway 10 Saturday night at 9 p.m.

They say she left her home to possibly meet an unknown person, and they and her family are concerned for her safety.

She is 5'11, 140lbs, and has shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red and black long sleeve plaid shirt, blue jeans, a black mask, a black toque and a small pink backpack.

Those with information are being asked to call Minnedosa RCMP at 204-867-2751, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.