Missing teen may be in Brandon: RCMP
RCMP say a missing teen from Portage la Prairie could be in Brandon, and are asking for the public’s help to find her.
Tyeanna Daniels, 13, was last seen in her home in Portage la Prairie on Sept. 20. She was reported missing the next morning at 10:30 a.m.
Daniels is five-foot-three, weighs 85 lbs and has long dark brown hair and brown eyes.
RCMP said it is possible that she may be in Brandon.
Anyone with information on her location can call RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
