Missing Thompson teen last seen in early April: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a missing teen from Thompson was last seen in early April.

Mounties say 17-year-old Clinton Adam Miles has been missing since April 2. He was last seen earlier that afternoon at a home located on Hudson Bay in Thompson.

RCMP describes Miles as being about five-foot-nine, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, or call make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.