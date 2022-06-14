Missing Thompson teen may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP say a missing Thompson teen may now be in Winnipeg.

RCMP first received a report of the missing 15-year-old girl on the evening of June 11.

Police said Carrigan Weenusk was last seen walking alone in downtown Thompson on June 9. Officers have made a number of patrols around Thompson looking for Weenusk, but say she may now be in Winnipeg.

The teen was in contact with friends and family through text messages, but they have not heard from her since June 12.

The RCMP and Weenusk’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Police describe the teen as five-foot-five in height, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black jacket/hoodie.

Anyone with information on Weenusk’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.