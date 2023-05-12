Missing Thompson woman last seen in Winnipeg: RCMP

She is described as five-foot-three, with light brown hair and brown eyes. (Source: RCMP) She is described as five-foot-three, with light brown hair and brown eyes. (Source: RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island