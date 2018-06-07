

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATED: The Winnipeg police said Sean Perkins has been found safe.

EARLIER: Winnipeg Police Service are seeking the public’s help to find 36-year-old, Sean Perkins.

Perkins was last seen around St. Boniface area of Winnipeg on the evening of Tuesday, June 5.

He’s described as weighing 160lbs, six feet tall, red hair with a red goatee, blue eyes and wearing black framed glasses. Perkins typically wears jeans, a t-shirt and work boots or runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250