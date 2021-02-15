Advertisement
Missing Winnipeg man last seen on Sunday
Published Monday, February 15, 2021 4:28PM CST
Robert Wilson (Image source: Winnipeg Police)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are concerned about the well-being of a 51-year-old man reported missing on Sunday.
Robert Wilson was last seen driving a blue two-door 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt at midnight on Sunday. The car has a Manitoba licence plate “KBT931.”
Wilson is described as six-foot-one and weighs 198 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black vest, a black Under Armour hoody, a black t-shirt and dark blue jeans.
Anyone with information on Wilson’s location is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.