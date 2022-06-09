Missing Winnipeg woman last seen in February: police

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a 40-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since February.

Roseanne Cameron was last seen in early February 2022 in downtown Winnipeg, but was reported missing to Winnipeg police in May 2022.

She is five-foot-seven and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair that is shaved on the sides and longer on top.

Her photo shows her with a piercing above her lip, but police said she no longer has it.

Anyone with information on Cameron's location is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service’s missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.