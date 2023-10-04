Winnipeg

    • Missing woman found dead in northern Manitoba woods: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a 41-year-old woman was found dead in the woods in northern Manitoba.

    According to the RCMP, officers in Thompson received a report on Sept. 30 that a woman from Tataskweyak Cree Nation was last seen on Sept. 27.

    Police said the woman was shopping in Thompson, got a ride back to Tataskweyak Cree Nation and was dropped off roughly one hour outside the community to walk home through the woods.

    Mounties conducted patrols of Thompson and the area she was dropped off. Her body was found in a wooded area near the community on Oct. 1.

    RCMP said an autopsy is being conducted and the investigation continues.

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

