Missing woman found dead in northern Manitoba woods: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a 41-year-old woman was found dead in the woods in northern Manitoba.

According to the RCMP, officers in Thompson received a report on Sept. 30 that a woman from Tataskweyak Cree Nation was last seen on Sept. 27.

Police said the woman was shopping in Thompson, got a ride back to Tataskweyak Cree Nation and was dropped off roughly one hour outside the community to walk home through the woods.

Mounties conducted patrols of Thompson and the area she was dropped off. Her body was found in a wooded area near the community on Oct. 1.

RCMP said an autopsy is being conducted and the investigation continues.