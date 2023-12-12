Missing woman last seen in downtown area: police

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing woman last seen in the downtown area of the city.

Police said 32-year-old Alea Ciecko was last seen on the morning of Dec. 8 in the area of Main Street and Broadway. Police said she may be driving a Grey 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with a Manitoba license plate, HCC283.

Ciecko is described as being about five feet tall with a large build, long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police’s missing persons unit at (204) 986-6250.