Missing woman found safe: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say a missing woman last seen in The Pas has been found.
The 46-year-old woman was originally reported missing on July 21 and RCMP said she was found safe Thursday morning.
RCMP thanked the public for their assistance in finding her.
