Missing woman last seen in Brandon

RCMP say they are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing 35-year-old woman.

Mounties say Ashley Gunter, a 35-year-old woman from Minnedosa, was reported missing to Manitoba RCMP Tuesday.

She was last seen Saturday at a home on White Swan Street in Brandon. There was also a possible sighting of Gunter in the Delta Bay area of Brandon near noon Wednesday.

Gunter is 5’2 and 140 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information are being asked to contact Minnedosa RCMP at 204-867-2916 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Online tips can be made to Crime Stoppers.