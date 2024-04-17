WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Missing woman last seen in Brandon

Mounties say Ashley Gunter was last seen April 13. (Supplied) Mounties say Ashley Gunter was last seen April 13. (Supplied)
Share

RCMP say they are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing 35-year-old woman.

Mounties say Ashley Gunter, a 35-year-old woman from Minnedosa, was reported missing to Manitoba RCMP Tuesday.

She was last seen Saturday at a home on White Swan Street in Brandon. There was also a possible sighting of Gunter in the Delta Bay area of Brandon near noon Wednesday.

Gunter is 5’2 and 140 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information are being asked to contact Minnedosa RCMP at 204-867-2916 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Online tips can be made to Crime Stoppers

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News