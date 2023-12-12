WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing woman last seen in downtown area: police

    Police said 32-year-old Alea Ciecko was last seen on the morning of Dec. 8, 2023, in the area of Main Street and Broadway. (Supplied: Winnipeg Police Service)

    Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing woman last seen in the downtown area of the city.

    Police said 32-year-old Alea Ciecko was last seen on the morning of Dec. 8 in the area of Main Street and Broadway. Police said she may be driving a Grey 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with a Manitoba license plate, HCC283.

    Police said 32-year-old Alea Ciecko may be driving a Grey 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with a Manitoba license plate, HCC283. (Supplied: Winnipeg Police Service)

    Ciecko is described as being about five feet tall with a large build, long black hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the police’s missing persons unit at (204) 986-6250. 

