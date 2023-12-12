Missing woman last seen in downtown area: police
Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing woman last seen in the downtown area of the city.
Police said 32-year-old Alea Ciecko was last seen on the morning of Dec. 8 in the area of Main Street and Broadway. Police said she may be driving a Grey 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with a Manitoba license plate, HCC283.
Police said 32-year-old Alea Ciecko may be driving a Grey 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with a Manitoba license plate, HCC283. (Supplied: Winnipeg Police Service)
Ciecko is described as being about five feet tall with a large build, long black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police’s missing persons unit at (204) 986-6250.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada supported United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas. Canada's position on the non-binding resolution at the UN General Assembly represents a big shift in its long-standing position of voting with Israel on major resolutions.
AGING IN CANADA With Canada's senior population set to reach 'historical levels,' what will this mean for younger generations?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
NDP seeking 'tough measures' against Speaker Fergus, stop short of calling for resignation
Embattled House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus may be able to weather the current political firestorm over his personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as the NDP revealed Tuesday they are pushing for sanctions, rather than his ouster.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantal Desjardins.
After record year, unreliable weather pushes Canada's maple syrup production to five-year low
New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.
Revealing allegations on Nijjar death meant to 'put a chill' on India, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he chose to reveal a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian to 'put a chill' on India amid concerns in the Sikh community over safety.
Don't call it insurance: What dentists want you to know about the federal dental plan
The federal government's newly unveiled vision of what it bills as a comprehensive suite of dental benefits looks a lot like typical insurance coverage, right down to the ID card patients would hand over at the dentist's office. But industry advocates say the new program isn't the same as the insurance coverage.
CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor
Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.
Regina
-
Sask. sex offender who smuggled 2 kids into U.S. signs plea deal
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has entered a plea agreement.
-
Volunteer hit by vehicle at Moose Jaw Santa Claus parade, driver ticketed
A driver in Moose Jaw is facing multiple tickets after colliding with a volunteer during the city's annual Santa Claus parade.
-
Owner of Regina window company charged after alleged $250,000 fraud
A contractor in the Regina area is facing a criminal charge after allegedly defrauding clients of more than $250,000 over the course of a year.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mayors pitch Via Rail plan that offers tantalizing possibilities
A group of Saskatchewan mayors were in the province's largest city to pitch a long-shot plan that could transform the province.
-
Sask. driver's vehicle covered in tar from unmarked highway construction
A Saskatchewan woman is frustrated because of damage to her vehicle that happened on Highway 51 south of Saskatoon, and she’s having trouble finding out who’s responsible.
-
Volunteer crew battles two major fires in Martensville
Volunteer firefighters in Martensville were dealing with two major fires in the community on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
-
131 wanted suspects arrested, $158K in drugs seized during police sweep in North Bay area
A joint police effort in the North Bay area in November resulted in the arrest of 131 wanted suspects who were evading police and $158,390 in illicit drugs being seized.
-
Violent crime in downtown North Bay drops by 25%, police chief says
Statistics released by North Bay police show there has been a dramatic reduction in violent crime downtown.
Edmonton
-
6 hospitalized after ETS bus, dump truck crash in northwest Edmonton: police
Emergency crews were called to northwest Edmonton on Tuesday morning after an Edmonton Transit Service bus and a dump truck collided.
-
Edmonton-based bus company facing 223 charges, $108K in fines
More than 200 charges have been laid against Edmonton-based bus charter Alberta North Transportation Ltd.
-
Wetaskiwin McDonald's robbers busted after losing stolen car key fob: RCMP
Mounties south of Edmonton are having a laugh at a pair of fast-food robbers who they say lost the key fob to their stolen getaway car.
Toronto
-
Ontario is the only province offering the new RSV vaccine to eligible groups for free. Here's what to know
Ontario is currently the only province offering the new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to eligible residents free of charge.
-
Brampton jewelry store targeted in second smash-and-grab style robbery
Just as the owners of a Brampton jewelry store were picking up the pieces from a brazen smash-and-grab style robbery last month, the store has been targeted again, according to police.
-
Doug Ford government sidesteps questions about Eglinton Crosstown LRT amid uncertain completion
Ontario’s transportation minister sidestepped questions about the Eglinton Crosstown LRT this week after the CEO of Metrolinx refused to indicate when the transit line would open.
Calgary
-
Calgary police at scene of Temple incident, 2 people in custody
Calgary police are asking the public to avoid a section of Temple Drive N.E. as they respond to an incident in the area.
-
Half of Albertans plan to spend less on holiday shopping this year due to inflation, rising cost of living
Albertans are feeling the crunch of the current economic climate more than any other province in Canada, with half of residents planning to spend less on holiday shopping this year, according to a new survey from TD.
-
Charges laid in Calgary restaurants break-ins
Calgary police have charged two men in connection to a series of commercial break-ins.
Montreal
-
Jury finds teen guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Jannai Dopwell-Bailey
A teenager accused of killing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey as he left his Montreal school in 2021 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
-
No home opener at Olympic Stadium for CF Montreal in 2024
For the first time, CF Montreal (formerly the Montreal Impact) will not hold its home opener in the confines of the cavernous Olympic Stadium. As a result, the team will open the season on the road for a month-and-a-half before holding a home opener in April at Saputo Stadium.
-
Ottawa
-
27 Ottawa drivers charged with impaired driving offences over the weekend
The Ottawa Police service has charged 27 drivers in the city of Ottawa with impaired driving offences between Thursday evening and Monday morning.
-
Food delivery driver 'swarmed', assaulted on Cumberland Street
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for three suspects involved in an alleged 'swarming' robbery and assault against a food delivery driver on the evening of Oct. 30.
-
Kingston, Ont. police rescue abandoned dog
Kingston police say officers helped rescue a seven-month-old dog that was abandoned.
Atlantic
-
Thousands of Maritimers without power day after windy, rainy storm
Thousands of electricity customers across all three Maritime provinces remain without power Tuesday after a strong weather system moved through the region.
-
Officer injured after being hit, dragged by car during traffic stop: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says an officer was injured after they were hit with a car during a traffic stop in Campbellton.
-
Elderly Cape Breton man living with dementia missing
Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for an 87-year-old man who went missing Monday.
Kitchener
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash near New Dundee
The crash is the second at the same location in just over a week.
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman faces 'forced financing' fiasco while car shopping
A Kitchener, Ont. woman discovered that some dealerships didn’t want her cash while shopping for a new car.
-
Kitchener incident that left one woman dead and another hurt under investigation
A 71-year-old woman was found dead in a Kitchener apartment Monday morning. Another woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Vancouver
-
IIO investigating after police shoot suspected car thief in Kitimat, B.C.
The office that investigates shootings by police officers in B.C. has been called to Kitimat.
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating after man collapses in Nanaimo police cell
British Columbia's police oversight agency has been called to Nanaimo to investigate after a man collapsed with a serious injury while in an RCMP holding cell.
-
New Westminster kidnapping suspect arrested in Kitimat
A third suspect who was wanted in connection with an armed kidnapping in Metro Vancouver earlier this year has been arrested.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating after man collapses in Nanaimo police cell
British Columbia's police oversight agency has been called to Nanaimo to investigate after a man collapsed with a serious injury while in an RCMP holding cell.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating indecent exposure at VIU
Mounties in Nanaimo are appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Vancouver Island University.
-
B.C. Conservatives awaken from decades in dormancy ahead of 2024 vote
The first blip on the radar signalling a potentially new player in British Columbia politics occurred in the summer byelection to fill the seat vacated by former New Democrat premier John Horgan.