Missing woman last seen in May: WPS

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a missing 18-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in several weeks.

Cherish Meeches was last seen on May 13 in the Fort Richmond area of Winnipeg.

She is five-foot-seven with a medium build, and medium length brown hair. Meeches was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, a black jacket, black winter hat, and white and pink shoes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.