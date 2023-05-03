Missing woman taken against her will found safe: RCMP

A missing woman, who police said was taken against her will and believed to have been forced into a vehicle, has been found safe.

Mounties got a report that 25-year-old Veronica Walker was taken against her will on Monday from a home on Kichemaskanow Street in Chemawawin Cree Nation.

RCMP said it is believed she was taken by Warren George, 39, who is known to Walker.

Investigators believe George forced Walker into a 2022 Black Dodge Durango with Manitoba licence plate KAU 376, and that the two may be in Winnipeg.

On Wednesday evening, RCMP said it had an arrest warrant for George on charges of breaking and entering, kidnapping and assault. The charges have not been proven in court.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., RCMP said George had been arrested by Winnipeg police and remains in custody.

On Thursday morning, police said Walker had been found safe.