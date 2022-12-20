Mississauga woman killed in Perimeter Highway crash: RCMP

A 65-year-old woman from Mississauga, Ont. has died following a crash on Winnipeg’s south Perimeter Highway Monday afternoon.

The RCMP was called to the crash on the Perimeter Highway near the Pembina Highway overpass at 3:55 p.m. Mounties previously told CTV News the crash involved a small car and a large cube truck, both of which were driving west.

RCMP said the driver of the small car, a 65-year-old woman, lost control while crossing over the overpass and hit the concrete median. The woman’s car was then hit by the cube truck travelling west.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died of her injuries. The driver of the cube truck, a 22-year-old man, was not physically injured.

The westbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway were closed for several hours Monday evening while officers investigated the crash.

Mounties said the Central Traffic Services along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are continuing with the investigation.