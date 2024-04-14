Mitzi’s Restaurant customers line the block for the last time

Mitzi’s Restaurant in downtown Winnipeg shut its doors for good Saturday, after more than four decades in business.

The iconic restaurant located in the heart of the city was known as the home of honey dill sauce, serving up chicken fingers and Chinese food to hungry Manitobans for 46 years.

Dozens of customers lined the block to pick-up their takeout orders for the final time.

“They’re going to be missed,” said Steve Favel. “Thanks for all your service.”

Shirley Eng opened the restaurant with her husband in 1978 at the corner of Garry Street and St. Mary Ave. after he took a greater interest in cooking.

In March, Eng told CTV News it’s time for her to retire.

“You see 46 years is a long time and I think I need to take it easy and it’s time for me to hang up my apron,” she said.

Long-time Mitzi’s customer Graham McDonald was first in line to wait for the restaurant to open for the last time on Saturday.

“It's kind of a Winnipeg institution,” McDonald said. “I mean, honey dill sauce was invented here. And yeah, it's sad to see them go.”

Eng said she hopes to continue Mitzi’s legacy by selling a staple product that helped put the restaurant on the map.

“I will try my best to make the honey dill dressing and put it for the grocery stores to sell so at least my customers still can taste a little bit of Mitzi’s,” Eng said in March.

