WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Mitzi’s Restaurant customers line the block for the last time

    Share

    Mitzi’s Restaurant in downtown Winnipeg shut its doors for good Saturday, after more than four decades in business.

    The iconic restaurant located in the heart of the city was known as the home of honey dill sauce, serving up chicken fingers and Chinese food to hungry Manitobans for 46 years.

    Dozens of customers lined the block to pick-up their takeout orders for the final time.

    “They’re going to be missed,” said Steve Favel. “Thanks for all your service.”

    Shirley Eng opened the restaurant with her husband in 1978 at the corner of Garry Street and St. Mary Ave. after he took a greater interest in cooking.

    In March, Eng told CTV News it’s time for her to retire.

    “You see 46 years is a long time and I think I need to take it easy and it’s time for me to hang up my apron,” she said.

    Long-time Mitzi’s customer Graham McDonald was first in line to wait for the restaurant to open for the last time on Saturday.

    “It's kind of a Winnipeg institution,” McDonald said. “I mean, honey dill sauce was invented here. And yeah, it's sad to see them go.”

    Eng said she hopes to continue Mitzi’s legacy by selling a staple product that helped put the restaurant on the map.

    “I will try my best to make the honey dill dressing and put it for the grocery stores to sell so at least my customers still can taste a little bit of Mitzi’s,” Eng said in March.

    - With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    Israel's War Cabinet convenes to determine next steps after Iran attack

    Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel early Sunday marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.

    A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive

    The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News