'Mixed results at best': What one criminologist thinks of moving to CCTV footage downtown

As part of the province's $10 million announcement to increase and improve security in Downtown Winnipeg, there will be an additional 75 closed-circuit television cameras that will be setup.

University of Winnipeg criminologist Kevin Walby said the move feels like a bit of a 'time warp' as he has been studying public area surveillance for 25 years.

"There's been a lot of criminological research on video surveillance and it's found mixed results at best. Oftentimes, there's a lot of technological problems, there's bad footage, it's not possible to find what people are looking for," said Walby.

Since then, he noted a number of police chiefs in other jurisdictions have moved away from CCTV surveillance.

"So that's why I feel like I'm kind of in a time warp because police in other jurisdictions have already gone there and done that and said, 'it's not worth it.'"

