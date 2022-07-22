MKO, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation looking for woman who they say was abducted in Winnipeg

MKO, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation looking for woman who they say was abducted in Winnipeg

Coun. Shirley Castel of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation says a woman was abducted in Winnipeg and three men who tried to help her had a gun pulled on them. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News) Coun. Shirley Castel of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation says a woman was abducted in Winnipeg and three men who tried to help her had a gun pulled on them. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island