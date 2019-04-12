

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba Métis Federation is set to appear in court Friday with the province of Manitoba in a preliminary hearing.

The MMF filed a judicial review in June 2018 to fight a decision by the Pallister government to cancel a 2014 agreement and subsequent settlement worth nearly $67.5 million dollars between Manitoba Hydro and the federation. The deal was made to resolve land claims over a number of hydro transmission projects.

Last March, Pallister's handpicked Hydro board resigned, saying it reached an impasse with the premier over the Crown corporation's bottom line and Indigenous issues.

Pallister said that wasn't the case, the resignations came because he was putting a stop to the deal between Hydro and the MMF. He referred to the federation as special interest group and said a directive was sent to the hydro board quashing the payment.

The hearing Friday will determine if parts of MMF president David Chartrand’s affidavit will be struck.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele