MMF signs agreement to employ Ukrainian refugees at childcare centres

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) has entered into an agreement to help bring work opportunities to Ukrainian refugees.

On Tuesday, the MMF signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Manitoba (UCC Manitoba), which will see the two groups work together to train and employ 25 Ukrainian refugees at MMF childcare centres.

“The Red River Métis and the Ukrainian people have a shared interest, we both share a common interest in the importance of promoting and creating opportunities for our citizens, our children and our families,” said Frances Chartrand, the MMF’s minister of early learning and childcare.

The MMF has opened five early learning childcare learning centres, and plans to build more. It has also opened two before and after school programs and two private home childcare centres.

These childcare centres provide programming that celebrates Red River Métis culture, language and heritage. They also offer a number of activities and land-based-learning field trips, as well as several parenting programs.

“We’ve also made sure that we’ve equipped our centres with outstanding opportunities for young children and families to learn, to play and to grow,” Chartrand said.

This is not the MMF’s first effort to help Ukraine.

At the start of the war, the MMF made a $100,000 donation to Ukraine to help with preparedness, long-term recovery, relief efforts and other humanitarian efforts. The MMF has also been supporting UCC Manitoba through several efforts, including providing office supplies and flying the Ukrainian flag at MMF buildings.

“We are truly grateful for all that Manitobans are doing to help us provide assistance to the women, children and families displaced by the war in Ukraine and seeking a safe haven,” said Joanne Lewandowski, UCC Manitoba president.

“Manitobans are truly demonstrating that Ukraine does not stand alone and that decency and human kindness have no borders.”