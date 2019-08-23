Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is set to take over Bell MTS place on Saturday for a night of jumps, stunts, crashing and smashing.

The monster truck show, presented by Hot Wheels, is a kid focused show bringing many of the famous Hot Wheels monster trucks to life.

It will feature six new monster trucks: Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber, Demo Derby, Hot Wheels Racing 1 and Bigfoot.

A pre-show party will be open before each show to give fans the chance to come early and meet the drivers, take pictures, and get close to the trucks.

One of the trucks will also be on display at the Walmart in Crossroads Station Shopping Centre Friday. Professional driver Derick Anson and the Demo Derby truck will be there from 5 p.m. to 8p.m. to meet fans and take pictures.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will have three shows at Bell MTS place this weekend: 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Crash cars locally sourced

The monster truck show uses several used and beat up cars to crash into and smash up throughout the show.

On Thursday, demolished looking cars started piling up on Carlton Street outside of Bell MTS Place, in preparation for this weekend’s show.

Hot Wheels said it works with local businesses to provide these cars for their shows.

Tickets to the show are available online and range between $15 to $45.