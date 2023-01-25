Mood Disorders Association in need of funds amid growing demand for services

The Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba (MDAM) is seeing more requests for mental health services than ever before, and at the same time, it’s also facing challenges when it comes to fundraising

According to Rita Chahal, executive director of MDAM, the requests for resources are increasing “exponentially.”

Amid this demand for services, Chahal said mental health organizations are facing difficulties accessing the continued funding needed to ensure they’re able to provide the services needed to help Manitobans dealing with mental health challenges.

“The silver lining [from the pandemic] is that people are talking, so let’s continue talking,” she said in an interview on Wednesday.

“However, organizations like ours have experienced challenges, primarily in the area of funding.”

Chahal said that over the past few years, MDAM has faced difficulties with fundraising as it had to cancel three of its In the Mood Galas, a major source of its fundraising.

“We had to make that up so that we could continue to support and fill those gaps that are needed to support our community,” she said.

While the organization continues to work with those who have provided funds over the years, it’s still in need of more. Now, MDAM has launched the ‘Winter ASK Campaign,’ which invites individuals, corporations and organizations to support the work being done at the not-for-profit.

“If you want to support a particular program, if you want to support a workshop, be a major donor, we would certainly love to talk to you. There are benefits to supporting,” Chahal said.

GROWING NEEDS

Chahal said the requests for mental health services are especially growing in rural Manitoba.

She added that rural Manitobans are seeking out support for postpartum, anxiety and depression and that many young people are also looking for help.

“There just aren’t enough resources in rural [Manitoba] to be able to do that,” she said.

“Certainly, organizations like ours have satellite offices in each of the regions across the province, but the need is still very great.”

Chahal said the organization has plans for things they’d like to do; however, they can’t put them into action until they are sure they can meet their fiscal responsibilities.

More information about MDAM and the Winter Ask Campaign can be found online.

- With files from CTV’’s Nicole Dube.