    • Morden mayor resigns after five years

    Brandon Burley. (Source: City of Morden) Brandon Burley. (Source: City of Morden)

    Morden Mayor Brandon Burley is resigning after serving the city for five years.

    In a news release issued on Thursday, the City of Morden said Burley’s resignation comes from a place of personal reflection on what is needed for the municipality, as well as for individuals and families.

    "I have come to recognize the significant responsibility I have towards my family's own transformational growth years,” Burley said.

    Burley expressed his appreciation for city council, as well as the community members of Morden.

    The City of Morden also extended its gratitude to Burley for his years of leadership.

    “Under Mayor Burley's leadership, Morden has experienced unprecedented transformation and significant growth, emerging as a beacon of progress in the region,” it said.

    “His unwavering commitment to the city and his visionary approach have played a pivotal role in shaping Morden's future.”

    The City of Morden will have a byelection to fill this vacancy.

