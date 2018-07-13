

CTV Winnipeg





The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre’s collection of mosasaur skeletons is starting to resemble a family.

The Morden, Man. museum said the two specimens it currently has, Bruce and Suzy, are “adopting.”

The third complete mosasaur skeleton in the museum’s permanent collection will be unveiled to the public on July 25, at 1 p.m.

The new mosasaur belongs to a rare species only found in Canada and Japan, and the museum said visitors will be able to see the difference.

“"People will notice right away this is a very different mosasaur from Bruce and Suzy - particularly its ferocious, razor-like teeth," said the CFDC’s executive director, Peter Cantelon, in a written announcement.

More information on the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre can be found on the museum’s website.