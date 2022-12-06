More action needed to end violence against women, Manitoba advocate says

A sunrise ceremony was held at the Manitoba Legislature on Dec. 6, 2022, to bring awareness to gender-based violence, and to honour the lives of the women who have become victims of gender-based violence. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg) A sunrise ceremony was held at the Manitoba Legislature on Dec. 6, 2022, to bring awareness to gender-based violence, and to honour the lives of the women who have become victims of gender-based violence. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit

To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island