More beds coming to HSC as part of budget: province
Manitoba’s biggest hospital will be getting more beds as a result of the province’s budget.
Premier Wab Kinew and Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced 50 new beds will be coming to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg over the next two years to help expand capacity.
“HSC has the busiest emergency department in the province, it is our busiest hospital,” Asagwara said. “These new beds will help ease the pressures and strains and the overcrowding that we've been seeing in our emergency rooms.”
Of the new beds, 35 will be medicine beds, 10 will be psychiatric beds and five beds will be for surgeries. Asagwara said 27 of the 50 beds are already in operation.
“We know we need to add beds, which means adding staffing,” Kinew said. “This is not just something like flicking the light switch and then it happens overnight. This is something that takes careful planning. It takes compassionate leadership to be able to convince people to remain on the front lines, it takes efforts in terms of recruitment. And of course, it takes the long-term strategic vision to be able to shepherd and stickhandle these beds coming online as part of an overall effort to improve health care in our great province.”
According to the province, $65 million is being spent to add beds and staff to hospitals to help reduce wait times.
Grace Hospital is working to open 31 new medical and surgical beds, including 10 as part of a family medicine program being created at the hospital. The province said and 36 beds will be opening at St. Boniface Hospital.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH 2024 total solar eclipse as seen across the globe
Watch time-lapse video of the solar eclipse as it occurred from Mexico to Canada.
Why this year's eclipse is different from the last one in 2017
In addition to being a rare phenomenon, Monday's total solar eclipse is different than the last one visible from North America in 2017 for a few reasons.
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse exits North America on Newfoundland's eastern coast
The 2024 total solar eclipse has exited North America after passing through parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
SOLAR ECLIPSE Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario
Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.
Doug Ford directs LCBO to go back to using single-use paper bags
Paper bags could soon return to the LCBO following a request from Ontario’s premier.
Everything you need to know about solar eclipses
The eclipse moved over a large swath of North America and during the brief period when the moon totally covered the sun, day transformed to night with a show of streamers and magnetic loops dancing around the sun.
RBC terminates Nadine Ahn as CFO following probe into personal relationship
Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.
Canada unveils updated defence policy, plan to spend $73B over 20 years on renewing military capacity
Canada's military will take a bigger role in the North over the next two decades as climate change and increasingly aggressive foes threaten Arctic sovereignty.
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot begins with jury selection
The trail for a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 began Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina with the selection of a 14 person jury.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
In Pictures
In Pictures Here's what Monday's solar eclipse looked like in Saskatchewan
Monday's solar eclipse was only partial in Saskatchewan, but with proper eyewear it was still possible to see the moon crossing paths with the sun during the early afternoon hours.
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot begins with jury selection
The trail for a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 began Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina with the selection of a 14 person jury.
-
Deportation hearing set for truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
Saskatoon
-
Deportation hearing set for truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
-
Residents of a Saskatoon apartment building displaced after basement suite fire
Residents of a 26-unit Saskatoon apartment building have been displaced following a basement suite fire on Sunday evening.
-
In Pictures
In Pictures Here's what Monday's solar eclipse looked like in Saskatchewan
Monday's solar eclipse was only partial in Saskatchewan, but with proper eyewear it was still possible to see the moon crossing paths with the sun during the early afternoon hours.
Edmonton
-
Homicide unit investigating Monday afternoon shooting in south Edmonton
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
-
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
-
What Edmontonians need to know about Monday's partial eclipse
Albertans have the chance to view a partial solar eclipse Monday but are being reminded to use the proper equipment to do so.
Calgary
-
Eclipse watchers meet at Calgary science centre for the big event
Millions of people across the country will be keeping their eyes on the skies on Monday and one of the busiest places in Calgary for eclipse watchers is the TELUS Spark Science Centre.
-
Calgary police seek pair charged in vicious 2019 kidnapping, assault
Two Calgarians accused in a brutal 2019 kidnapping and assault are wanted by police after missing a court appearance.
-
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged in alleged sexual assault involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association is facing several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
Toronto
-
Here's what the total solar eclipse looked like at its peak in Ontario
Though the skies clouded the total solar eclipse as it peaked through Toronto, several onlookers still donned their certified solar shades to view the 'once-in-a-lifetime' celestial event.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES The Toronto Blue Jays play their home opener today. What to know
The Toronto Blue Jays are finally back home.
-
MUST WATCH
MUST WATCH Ontario couple ties the knot on eclipse day
An Ontario couple tied the knot on a beach the day of the eclipse to commemorate their love.
Ottawa
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse brings breathtaking views across eastern Ontario
Thousands of people gathered as a solar eclipse moved across eastern Ontario Monday afternoon, achieving totality in several communities.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario
Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.
-
Tractor trailer driver seriously injured after crash on Hwy. 417
Ottawa paramedics say the driver of a tractor trailer had to be airlifted to hospital after a crash on Highway 417 Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Parts of southern Quebec have front-row seat for total solar eclipse
People gathered across southern Quebec Monday to get a rare view of a total solar eclipse. Parts of the province will have a front-row seat for the phenomenon, which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking out sunlight for a brief period.
-
WATCH
WATCH 2024 total solar eclipse as seen across the globe
Watch time-lapse video of the solar eclipse as it occurred from Mexico to Canada.
-
Want to be a millionaire? Next Lotto Max draw is $66 million
The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at a massive $60 million with 6 Maxmillions, according to Loto-Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Times and tips for Monday's eclipse across the Maritimes
Parts of the Maritimes will experience total daytime darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds during Monday's eclipse. CTV Atlantic shares some tips and times ahead of the event.
-
Everything you need to know about solar eclipses
The eclipse moved over a large swath of North America and during the brief period when the moon totally covered the sun, day transformed to night with a show of streamers and magnetic loops dancing around the sun.
-
Fire near Wolfville, N.S., destroys home, hospitalizes two people
An early morning fire near Wolfville, N.S., sent two people to hospital and destroyed a two-storey home on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Searchers say 21-year-old still missing after empty kayak found on Vancouver Island
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
-
B.C. container terminal operator calls its emissions data a 'trade secret'
The B.C. company that operates Canada's largest container terminal is going to court against the federal government to keep five years of greenhouse-gas emissions data secret.
-
Transit-oriented development coming to Victoria, premier announces
A new transit-oriented development will be coming to the Victoria area, B.C.'s premier announced Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Searchers say 21-year-old still missing after empty kayak found on Vancouver Island
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
-
Transit-oriented development coming to Victoria, premier announces
A new transit-oriented development will be coming to the Victoria area, B.C.'s premier announced Monday.
-
B.C. man sentenced for 'horrific, cowardly' beating death of 78-year-old man
A British Columbia man who burned down his father's home and then kicked to death a 78-year-old stranger on the main street of a quiet mountain town has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for what the judge described as 'a horrific, cowardly and senseless act of violence.'
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
N.L.
-
-
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Northern Ontario
-
Men who started Sudbury fire that killed three people testify at murder trial
A murder trial in Sudbury will continue Tuesday with testimony of one of the men who admitted to starting the fire that killed three people.
-
Everything you need to know about solar eclipses
The eclipse moved over a large swath of North America and during the brief period when the moon totally covered the sun, day transformed to night with a show of streamers and magnetic loops dancing around the sun.
-
Sudbury considers building new $200M downtown arena
Two years after rejecting spending $215 million on a new arena on the Kingsway, city council in Sudbury is considering spending a similar amount building an arena downtown.
Barrie
-
Allegedly impaired driver crashes into Barrie beauty salon
A 68-year-old man from Innisfil is charged with impaired driving after police say he crashed his vehicle into a business in Barrie and took off.
-
The search for missing Alliston girl ends
The search for a missing 14-year-old girl from Alliston has ended.
-
Here are some things you may not know about handling your electronics
Fire officials are warning the public about the potential risks associated with devices that use lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries and offering some tips on how to avoid sparking a fire.
Kitchener
-
‘EePispe 2024’: Eclipse cake gone wrong in Kitchener, Ont.
A work party in Kitchener, Ont. may not have gotten the eclipse-themed cake they were hoping for.
-
6,819 students in Waterloo Region issued suspension orders for not having up-to-date vaccines
Suspension orders for 6,819 secondary school students have been issued by Region of Waterloo Public Health for not having up-to-date vaccine records.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse exits North America on Newfoundland's eastern coast
The 2024 total solar eclipse has exited North America after passing through parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction
Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.
-
Brief totality reached for solar eclipse in Tillsonburg
According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will began to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario
-
Solar Eclipse drives ridership on inaugural day of inter-community transit
Officials with the new inter-community transit route were pleasantly surprised to see 20 people waiting at White Oaks Mall to take the new bus to St. Thomas, Ont.