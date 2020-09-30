WINNIPEG -- The province has announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and has declared an outbreak at another personal care home in Winnipeg.

In a bulletin on Wednesday, the province said it is declaring a COVID-19 outbreak at the Calvary Place Personal Care Home in Winnipeg. The site has been elevated to the critical level in the province's pandemic response system.

The province did not say how many cases of COVID-19 have been identified at the care home, or what prompted the outbreak.

CTV News has reached out to the province and the Calvary Place Personal Care Home for more information.

There are currently five care homes in the city that have COVID-19 outbreaks ongoing.

These care homes include:

Actionmargureite personal care home;

Beacon Hill Lodge Long Term Care Home;

Calvary Place Personal Care Home;

Heritage Lodge Personal Care Home; and

Parkview Place Long Term Care Home

With the 40 new cases, the total number of active cases in Manitoba is now 599.

The new cases include:

two cases in the Prairie Mountain Health Region;

two cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region;

one case in the Northern Health Region;

four cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud Region; and

31 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The majority of Manitoba's active cases are in the Winnipeg areas, which has 509 active cases. Within the city, the area with the most cases is River East which has 112 active cases, followed by the Downtown area which has 93 active cases. There have been 470 recoveries within Winnipeg.

The Southern Health – Santé Sud region currently has 38 active cases, the Interlake-Eastern region has 26 active cases, Prairie Mountain Health has 13 active cases, and the Northern Health Region has 13 active cases.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Manitoba on March 12, the province has had 1,993 total cases.

As of Wednesday, there are 13 people in hospital and seven in intensive care. The number of deaths remains at 20, and the number of recoveries has increased to 1,374.

On Tuesday, the province completed 1,955 tests, bringing the total number since early February to 184,491.

The current five-day test positivity rate is at two per cent.