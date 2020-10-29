WINNIPEG -- Two Winnipeg hospitals that have reported outbreaks of COVID-19 say the number of cases in their facilities has grown.

On Thursday, the St. Boniface Hospital and Victoria General Hospital announced more staff and patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Boniface Hospital is reporting 25 patients have tested positive, an increase of two since their last update. One additional staff member at the hospital has tested positive, bringing the total to 11.

At Victoria General Hospital, 49 cases are associated with the outbreak. The hospital says 28 patients and 21 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Between the two facilities, four deaths have been reported. Three deaths occurred at St. Boniface hospital, while one patient at Victoria who was transferred to St. Boniface has died.

The outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital includes the patient care units of B5, E5, and E6, while Victoria Hospital’s outbreak affects the 5N and 5S family medicine units.

Both hospitals have restricted in-person visits to the hospital in an attempt to help prevent additional cases, and have implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfection of surfaces. Staff is also being reminded about the importance of personal protective equipment.