WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is warning residents about two potential COVID-19 exposures on a Winnipeg Transit route.

The city announced on Thursday that the exposures occurred on Oct. 20 and 21 on route 15.

On both days, a passenger rode the route twice each day.

The passenger boarded the bus at Kennedy Street at 8:25 a.m. and exited at Sargent Avenue and Banning Street at 8:40 a.m.

They also boarded the bus at Sargent Avenue and Banning Street at 3:30 p.m. and exited at Kennedy Street at 4 p.m.

The city said scheduling information is cross-referenced, and any operators found to have been driving on the route are notified.

Residents are reminded that they should visit a testing site as soon as possible if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Masks have been mandatory for all passengers on Winnipeg Transit since August.