WINNIPEG -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a unit in the St. Boniface hospital, along with another personal care home and long-term care facility.

On Thursday the province reported an outbreak on the E5 Medicine Unit at the St. Boniface Hospital. It is one of 17 outbreaks currently ongoing in Manitoba health-care facilities.

The province also reported outbreaks at the Calvary Place personal care home and Deer Lodge Centre in Winnipeg.

All three sites have been moved to the red or critical level on the province's pandemic response system.

A number of outbreaks ended on Thursday as well.

The outbreaks at Bridgepark Manor, an assisted living facility in Steinbach, Buhler Active Living Centre in Winkler, and Grace Hospital units 2 South and 3 North in Winnipeg, were all declared over.

COVID-19 CASES IN MANITOBA CORRECTIONAL CENTRES

Six correctional centres and one federal institution in the province continue to deal with active cases of COVID-19.

The Stony Mountain Institute, a federally run prison, is currently hit the hardest. The Correctional Service of Canada said as of Wednesday, Stony Mountain had 96 active cases among inmates. Of its total 311 cases, 215 have recovered.

The Brandon Correctional Centre has 37 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, the highest number of active cases in any Manitoba correctional centre. Of its total 107 cases, 89 were among inmates and 18 were among staff. The province said 70 people at the centre have recovered.

The other correctional centres dealing with active COVID-19 cases include:

Milner Ridge Correctional Centre, which has 13 active cases. Of its total 52 cases, 30 were among inmates and 22 were among staff. There have been 39 recoveries.

The Winnipeg Remand Centre, which has three active cases. Of its total 22 cases, 10 were among inmates and 12 were among staff. There have been 19 recoveries.

Headingley Correctional Centre, which has two active cases. Of its total 250 cases, 206 were among inmates and 44 were among staff. There have been 248 recoveries.

Manitoba Youth Centre, which has one active case. All five of its total cases were among staff. There have been four recoveries.

Women's Correctional Centre, which has one active case. Of its total 30 cases, 26 were among inmates and four were among staff. There have been 29 recoveries.

There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 reported in any correctional facility in Manitoba.