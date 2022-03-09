More inquiries into cycling as gas prices climb in Manitoba

High gas prices continue to be felt across Canada, including in Manitoba and it's now leading some to look for other forms of transportation.

One Winnipeg bicycle shop said people are already inquiring about the two-wheel form of transportation as a way to save some money.

"We are getting into our busy season, but earlier this week (people had) questions specifically around E-bikes and just people (were) coming in and sort of citing the increased cost of fuel and looking for other modes of transportation," said Brett Zagozewski, the manager of Bikes and Beyond.

Zagozewski noted the cycling industry has grown in popularity over the last decade and it saw a dramatic rise during the pandemic.

"The industry experts are still saying that there's a couple of years of growth ahead of us. And there's still a lot of supply that is backlogged. So that's going to kind of keep peak interest in the industry."

He said that right now, his store his fully stocked, but the summer could be a different situation and he expects supplies to become an issue.

He encourages people to plan ahead.

Zagozewski is also hoping people will continue cycling once they try it, even after gas prices drop back down.