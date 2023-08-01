More Liquor Marts closed in Manitoba as labour dispute continues

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has closed more Liquor Marts on Tuesday as a labour dispute with the Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) continues to take place.

MBLL said starting on Aug. 1 at 7 a.m. and ending Aug. 2, the following seven stores will be closed, with employees being locked out.

Brandon South Liquor Mart;

Crestview Liquor Mart;

Eastwinds Liquor Mart;

Garden City Liquor Mart;

Grant Park Liquor Mart;

Hargrave & Ellice Liquor Mart; and

St. Vital Square Liquor Mart.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” a MBLL spokesperson said in a prepared statement. “This allows MBLL to better activate contingency plans and preserve some level of retail service to our public and commercial customers as the long weekend approaches. With the MGEU refusing to allow Liquor Mart employees to restock shelves, and limited ability for MBLL to deliver inventory, MBLL is left with no choice but to respond in this way.”

MGEU workers have been on strike since July 19, with workers at Liquor Marts and distribution centres hitting the picket lines several times. The union has been without a contract since March of 2022 and has been calling for a higher wage increase as part of a new contract.

MBLL said shoppers should go online to see which locations are open.