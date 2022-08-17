More Manitoba children now eligible for cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta

The Manitoba government is offering more coverage for a cystic fibrosis medication, specifically for younger children.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced the news Wednesday, saying the drug Trikafta will now be available for people aged six and older.

Health Canada recently approved the drug for kids between the ages of six and 11 and then last month, the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health issued a revised recommendation to include all patients six and older.

Trikafta helps people with cystic fibrosis better manage their illness, by treating symptoms and also targeting the defect from specific genetic mutations.

The Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Registry says there are more than 4,300 people with the illness in Canada, and around 130 of them are in Manitoba.

"I encourage parents and caregivers of children with cystic fibrosis who may benefit from Trikafta to speak with their health-care provider," said Gordon.

She said the drug has shown it can improve the quality of life for those with cystic fibrosis, adding it gives families hope.

"Last year, Manitoba funded the drug for those 12 and older and today has continued to recognize Trikafta's extraordinary, transformative value by expanding coverage," said Kelly Glover, the president and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Canada, in a news release. "We celebrate this news alongside our CF community in Manitoba, who has worked tirelessly for this day."

Gordon said this announcement will allow patients and their families to better afford the drug, adding the government didn't want the drug's cost to impact people's ability to take it.