WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s Intensive Care Units are operating at 158 per cent capacity as COVID-19 continues to send people to hospital.

On Thursday, the province’s Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa said 114 patients are currently in the ICU. Of those, 48 have COVID-19. However six are no longer infectious.

“30 of the 74 ventilator patients have COVID. Three are no longer infectious, but still extremely sick,” said Siragusa.

She said there are currently 384 patients in hospital with the virus. Of those, 314 are active cases and 70 are no longer infectious.

Siragusa also noted there are 13 outbreaks at 10 hospitals in the province. Outbreaks have been declared over at Victoria General Hospital, and in units at Health Sciences Centre and Concordia Hospital.

However, a new outbreak has been declared at Portage District General Hospital Medical Unit in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Paramedics and the Canadian Red Cross are still assisting with outbreaks at Personal Care Homes. Siragusa said there are outbreaks at 46 facilities in Manitoba.