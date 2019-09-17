

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





Summertime round-the- clock road construction will become more common in Winnipeg thanks to a motion expected to be introduced at Tuesday’s executive policy committee meeting.

The motion being put before the mayor's inner circle calls for the public service to implement recommendations made earlier this year by the road construction working group.

The expanded use of 24/7 roadwork was one of three key recommendations contained in the group’s final report, delivered to council in late August.

The report also recommends better communication with affected residents and businesses and expanded use of earlier tendering.

In a news release, Mayor Brian Bowman called the recommendations thoughtful and said they could help improve how the city plans, schedules and carries out road construction projects.

“The motion being introduced today will task the public service with taking action and implementing the recommendations made by the working group,” said Bowman.

The motion coming forward to executive policy committee is subject to council’s review.