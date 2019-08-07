

A working group looking at road construction in Winnipeg has released its recommendations on how the city can improve its methods, and it’s highlighting the use of 24/7 construction.

The group was established by Mayor Brian Bowman and chaired by Coun. Matt Allard. Members included industry and community stakeholders, such as the president of the Winnipeg Construction Association and the city’s director of public works.

The group met four times between May and July and focused on three main topics: improving communication with residents and businesses, aligning the construction tendering process and 24/7 road construction.

“Our city’s population is growing, is projected to grow steadily and strongly into the future, and with that growth comes increased demand for not only new infrastructure but also on existing infrastructure,” said Bowman in a release.

“These increased demands together with ongoing funding uncertainty from the provincial government requires us to continually examine ways to build our city better, smarter, and more efficiently.”

On Wednesday the group released its report, with recommendations that include:

Allowing contractors to work extended days and hours;

Incorporating 24/7 construction when appropriate;

Applying more effective traffic flow and lane closure methods to road projects;

Telling affected businesses and residents well in advance of upcoming road work;

Adopting a multi-year road construction program;

Awarding consulting construction a year before construction begins;

Introducing flexible contract administration and construction start dates;

Extending the early tendering process used for regional roads to the local road program;

Increasing the use of prequalified contractors and master service agreements;

Requesting provincial legislation to require owners of buried infrastructure in a public right of way to register those assets under a single registry.

The group recommends that it reconvenes to review progress and to evaluate improvements.