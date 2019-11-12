WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers seized a cache of firearms from a home earlier in November, describing the firepower of the guns as “extraordinary.”

“Alarming to me is the fact of the sheer firepower of these weapons,” said Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth.

“This kind of firepower is extraordinary. Our regular protective vests and equipment wouldn’t be able to stop this.”

Police said on Nov. 7 they learned that a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was at the funeral of Jamshaid Wahabi, who was killed on Nov. 2 at Citizen Nightclub.

After the funeral cops conducted a traffic stop on a car, found the suspect in the back and brought him into custody. While police were arresting the suspect they found a loaded .50-calibre desert eagle semi-automatic handgun.

Rami Hagos, 24, was arrested on the strength of the warrant for attempted murder and several other charges. Police confirmed the attempted murder charge was in relation to the shooting at Citizen. Hagos and Wahabi were known to each other.

During the investigation police discovered the handgun found on the suspect was registered and obtained a search warrant for the home of the gun’s owner.

On Nov. 8 officers searched a home on Marine Drive and seized 22 guns, including four .50 calibre desert eagle semi-automatic handguns. Police said one gun was missing from the collection, and determined it was the one they found during the arrest.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with a number of firearm-related offences. He’s in custody.

“As a legal gun owner you are responsible at all times to be in possession of and know the whereabouts of your firearms,” said Insp. Max Waddell of the guns and gangs unit.

“The accused in this matter was not aware that this firearm was not in his possession, but was in the possession of someone else and therefore is charged with trafficking.”

He described finding guns with this level of firepower as a “grave” concern.

“These individuals that are in possession of these firearms they don’t often comply with the law and it’s our duty as police to bring these people to justice and so we can be in a confrontation with them and we’ll be faced with this kind of fire power.”

Waddell also noted the whole investigation involved a “gang sub-culture.”