More than $400K in contraband seized from Manitoba prison

Manitoba corrections officers made a significant contraband seizure from a prison earlier this week.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), $402,950 worth of contraband was seized from the outside of Stony Mountain Institution.

Items seized include cocaine, cannabis concentrate and tobacco.

The items were located in a package found by staff members.

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the organization said in a statement.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

Police have been notified and the institution is investigating the incident.