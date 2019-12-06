WINNIPEG -- From 'nog to grog, nothing says festive like a hot beverage on a cold December day.

With that in mind, a dozen bars and cafes in Winnipeg`s Exchange District are competing in what they`re calling a friendly neighbourhood holiday drink competition.

Starting Friday the third annual Hot Beverage Week, organized by the Exchange District BIZ, will challenge local bartenders, brewers, baristas and distillers to create an inspired holiday hot drink.

In a news release, Exchange District BIZ executive director David Pensato said Hot Beverage Week offers something for everyone.

“Holiday shopping in the Exchange District is already kind of magical, and this gives people a chance to explore a little more— even with kids. It's also a great reason to get out of the office and have a meeting in a neighbourhood café or to stick around after-work to hang-out over mulled wine,” said Pensato.

Lindsay Somers handles marketing and communications for the Exchange District BIZ.

She said the week offers an opportunity to connect to the neighbourhood and celebrate local businesses.

“People discover that within a few blocks there’s an upscale warehouse distillery, a stylish brewery, a cozy candlelit lounge and a bright inspiring café all creating their own signature hot beverage with their own locally roasted coffee beans, brewed craft beer and distilled vodka,” said Somers.

This year’s Hot Beverage Week participants include:

Acorn Café

Amsterdam Tea Room

Across the Board Game Cafe

Blufish

Bronuts

Forth Bar

Forth Café

Joe and Lily

Nonsuch Brewery

Parlour Coffee

Patent 5

Peasant Cookery

On its website, (LINK) the Exchange District Biz provides enticing descriptions of all the beverages on offer, where to find them and how to vote for your favourites.

The promotion runs from Dec. 6th to 13th.