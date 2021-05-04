WINNIPEG -- Manitoba enforcement officers handed out 26 tickets over the last week to people attending anti-restriction rallies.

In the province’s latest enforcement update, it said enforcement officials issued 20 tickets for a rally at The Forks on April 25.

Officers also issued two tickets for a rally in Winkler on May 1 and four tickets for a rally at the Winnipeg Law Courts on May 3. The fines from the Winkler and law courts rallies will be included in the next enforcement update data, because they were issued after May 2.

The province said investigations into these events are continuing and more charges are expected.

“Officials advise the choice to defy public health orders is a serious offence and violators will be held to account,” the province said.

ARREST AT RALLY

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, a man was arrested at the rally at the law courts Monday.

Police said as a result of enforcement action, a disturbance occurred, which led to a minor assault. A man was arrested, and later cautioned and released with no charges.

OVERALL ENFORCEMENT

The province said that between April 26 and May 2, enforcement officers issued 58 tickets to people defying public health orders. This includes 42 $1,296 tickets -- 33 of these tickets were related to gatherings and nine tickets were for failure to self-isolate.

Enforcement officers also handed out 12 $298 tickets for not wearing a mask in a public place, and four $5,000 tickets to different businesses. This includes two tickets to the Christian Church of Morden, one to Ship and Plough Tavern in Gimli, and one to Wasabi on Broadway in Winnipeg.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to these businesses for more information.

Since the province started its enforcement efforts, it has issued nearly $1.8 million in fines.