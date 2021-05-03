WINNIPEG -- The province's top doctor says under the current public health orders, Manitobans are not allowed to go camping with people outside their households.

On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said campgrounds are considered private residences, meaning only people in the same household can go camping together.

"There aren't any visitors from outside your household allowed," he said.

"We need people to reduce the amount of contacts they have outside of their household."

Current health orders restrict indoor and outdoor private gatherings to household contacts only. Roussin said under these health orders, garage sales are also not allowed.

Roussin said these health orders are in place over the May long weekend, and are set to expire on May 26.