More wet weather is on its way to southern Manitoba

Residents of southern Manitoba should brace themselves for even more wet weather coming this week.

On Sunday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for a number of communities, including Winnipeg, Brandon and Portage la Prairie.

The weather agency explained that a low-pressure system heading north out of the Dakotas will bring 20 to 30 millimetres of rain to areas of the province that are already dealing with flooding issues.

The rain is expected to begin on Monday morning and taper off by the evening, with the potential of some thunderstorms.

Environment Canada said the “unsettled” weather will continue through the week. It noted there will be a number of chances for rain showers; however, these showers will be less widespread than the weather system on Monday.