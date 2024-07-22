More zebra mussels found in Manitoba, this time in a popular reservoir

WINNIPEG
    The invasive species attaches to hard surfaces like boats and docks, and can clog up pipes and hydro dams.
    WINNIPEG -

    The Manitoba government is dealing with another discovery of zebra mussels.

    The province says two positive samples have been detected in the St. Malo Reservoir -- a popular swimming, kayaking and camping destination in a provincial park south of Winnipeg.

    Conservation officers are monitoring the area to make sure boaters clean their watercraft.

    Zebra mussels are an invasive aquatic species that can harm fish populations and clog water intake systems.

    Last fall, Parks Canada found live zebra mussels in Clear Lake north of Brandon, Man., and later closed the lake to most watercraft.

    Earlier this month, Parks Canada found an adult zebra mussel in a cove in Clear Lake, suggesting the mollusks are building a presence in the lake.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.

