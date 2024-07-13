WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Morning fire marks second blaze at vacant bungalow in 5 months: WFPS

    Residents are displaced after an afternoon fire. (File image)
    A fire at a vacant single-storey house in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood marks the second blaze at the same location in just five months.

    According to Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), crews responded to reports of a fire in the 600 block of Aberdeen Avenue around 8:41 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the home and fought flames from inside.

    The fire was declared under control in just over 10 minutes. No one was found inside the building and no injuries were reported.

    The house was already damaged from a fire this past February.

    The cause of the latest blaze is under investigation.

