Manitoba NDP accuse Tory of failing to disclose a government contract

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba New Democrats are accusing a member of the Progressive Conservatives of violating ethics guidelines -- a charge the Tories say is false.

Mike Moyes, the NDP's caucus chair, has filed a complaint with the provincial ethics commissioner.

He says Tory legislature member Greg Nesbitt is a shareholder and officer in a company that owns a hotel and conference centre in Russell, Man., which signed a $50,000 contract last December to rent space to the government.

Nesbitt's shares in the company are listed in mandatory disclosure statements filed with the ethics commissioner, but the contract is not.

Nesbitt, who was first elected in 2016, says he sold his shares in the hotel company in 2018 under an 11-year buyout that is not yet complete.

He says he has had nothing to do with workings at the Russell Inn and has continued to list the shares under the advice of the ethics commissioner until the financial transaction is finished.

"I talk with the ethics commissioner every year on this. He obviously knew I was involved with the Russell Inn back in 2016," Nesbitt said Friday.

Nesbitt said he was not aware of the contract signed last year, and was told by the ethics commissioner that he is not required to reveal any contracts between the hotel company and the government.

The accusation is the latest battle over disclosure statements that all Manitoba legislature members must file with the commissioner.

In June, Nesbitt accused NDP cabinet minister Ian Bushie of hiding the fact he has a contract with the provincial government.

Bushie is the sole proprietor of Grandpa George's, a family-run gas station and convenience store that was listed in April as having received a government contract worth up to $100,000.

Bushie said he did not disclose the contract because he did not believe it was required.

He said the contract is to supply groceries and goods for wildfire crews and has been renewed consistently since it was first signed several years ago.

He also said that while the contract is listed as worth up to $100,000, the actual amount paid is very small as it depends on fire activity and how much food and goods are needed in any given year.

The ethics commissioner has not yet ruled on that complaint.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024