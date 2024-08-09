WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba First Nation files lawsuit asking for land back, claims The Forks is 'unceded territory'

    The Forks
    Share

    A Manitoba First Nation is filing a lawsuit against the city of Winnipeg, the province of Manitoba, and the federal government, alleging that land, including The Forks, is the unceded territory of their nation.

    Dakota Tipi First Nation filed a lawsuit Friday in the Court of King's Bench, listing the City of Winnipeg, the Province of Manitoba, the Attorney General of Canada, and the North Portage Development Corporation, which oversees the Forks- as defendants.

    The claim alleges the Dakota Tipi Nation are the original inhabitants of the land and should be included in any future development.

    "The Dakota Tipi Nation states that the Land is part of its unceded traditional territory in Manitoba and is held in trust for the benefit of the Dakota Tipi Nation, such that they should share in the profits that derive from the use of the Land," the claim reads.

    The Dakota and Lakota Nations in Canada were not historically recognized as Canadian inhabitants at the time of European contact and were excluded from the Treaty making process in Canada and other major agreements.

    On July 15, Canada apologized to the two nations, recognizing them as Canadian inhabitants.

    The claim states that Dakota Tipi exclusively used the land where the Forks development now sits for trade, agriculture, hunting, and fishing. They allege they never surrendered their land rights to the Crown because Canada did not recognize them.

    The Dakota Tipi claims they possess Aboriginal Title to the land.

    They are seeking damages, which include returning the legal title of the land to the nation, compensation for past use of the land, and consultation on future use and development.

    The claim also includes aggravated and punitive damages. None of the claims have been proven in court.

    The Manitoba government and City of Winnipeg both said they cannot comment as the matter is before the courts.

    CTV News Winnipeg has also contacted the federal government, and North Portage Development Corporation for comment.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Algeria's Imane Khelif wins Olympic women's boxing gold

    Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal Friday at the Paris Olympics, emerging as a champion from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News