Morrissey helps Jets soar past Oilers 7-5

WINNIPEG - Defenceman Josh Morrissey scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers before a sold-out crowd of 15,324 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, Kyle Copabianco, Morgan Barron and Dylan DeMelo, into an empty net, also scored for the Jets, who snapped a five-game winless streak and a three-game losing streak at home.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scored three goals, while Mattias Janmark and Nick Bjugstad added singles.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 of 35 shots for Winnipeg (36-25-2), which improved its home record to 21-10-1.

Netminder Jack Campbell made 31 saves on 37 shots for Edmonton (34-22-8).

Edmonton pulled to within 6-5 early in the third period. The recently acquired Bjugstad swept a loose puck in the crease into the net at 2:55.