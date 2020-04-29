WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has begun what it describes as an “aggressive, environmentally friendly” program to control mosquitos.

The program, known as mosquito larviciding, targets the insects’ larvae while it’s in the aquatic stage, and before they emerge as adults.

Ken Nawolsky, the city’s superintendent of insect control, said late last fall saw above normal levels of rainfall, which has left a large amount of standing water.

“A significant spring larviciding program in anticipated as the mosquitoes have begun to hatch in the water,” he said.

The city said its workers in the insect control branch will complete the following tasks as part of the program:

Conduct a 100 per cent biological larviciding program;

Monitor and treat more than 28,000 hectares of water area;

Monitor for adult nuisance mosquitoes in New Jersey Light Traps; and

Initiate fogging programs.

The city noted that when larviciding is taking place in areas where people congregate, public access will be restricted 20 minutes before and during the treatment. Signs will posted in impacted areas, saying the date and times of the planned treatment about 24 hours before it begins.

Any property owners who don’t want the insecticide, called DeltaGard, on or adjacent to their homes can sign up as ‘Anti-Pesticide Registrants” by giving the city identification that ties them to the address being registered as a buffer zone. A 72-hour turnaround time is required. Property owners are also asked to get rid of any standing water on their properties,

MOSQUITOS AND COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted city staff to take precautions to ensure they remain safe from the virus.

All city workers have been instructed to complete proper handwashing and personal hygiene. They also have to make sure their cars and equipment are disinfected, and that they practice physical distancing when possible and wear personal protective equipment.

The World Health Organization has said there is currently no evidence or information to suggest that the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted by mosquitoes.

“The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose,” the WHO said on its website.

- With files from CTVNewsOttawa.ca